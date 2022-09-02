Armed man dead after being shot by officer in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man has been pronounced dead after being shot by a police officer in the 4100 Block of Linden Road.
According to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, there was an initial disturbance inside a residence.
It is unknown at this time if there was gunfire prior to police arrival.
When officers proceeded to make entry, they noticed that the suspect was armed.
One officer shot the suspect who was armed with a gun, according to Chief Carla Redd.
Authorities are not sure at this time if another officer fired.
The suspect was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Chief Redd reported, "The officers, for the most part, are uninjured."
The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is now leading the investigation.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.