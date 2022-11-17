Area hospitals receive annual safety grades

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The biannual leapfrog hospital safety grades for the fall have been announced.
Four area hospitals received grades from the non-profit organization.
FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport received an overall "A" grade for safety, all phases of the hospital's leadership to prevent errors were above average.
Some aspects of safety problems like harmful events, bed sores and cases of collapsed lungs were noted in the report.
However, practices to prevent errors were above average... FHN President and CEO Mark Gridley says “I am very proud and excited for the FHN team to have received this accolade – but not surprised, because I see the work that each member of our team does every day to continually enhance the quality of care.”
OSF Saint Anthony, based in rockford, received a “B” grade.
With this score, OSF is once again the top scoring hospital in the Rockford region.
The hospital received a score of 0.83 just short of the average hospitals score.
One of the biggest challenges the report noted was staffing shortages, but the hospital scored a 100 and was the best hospital scores in practices to prevent errors.
Paula Carynski, President of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center told 13WREX, "Our teams are pushing higher on safety and quality standards and collaborating together to continue to keep getting these high scores."
"We are proud of our Mission Partners and honored to be recognized once again as the highest scoring Rockford hospital," she said.
UW-health was next receiving a "C" grade.
The safety issues of note from the report were falls and injuries as well as some reports of bed sores.
However, the hospital scored a zero point nine-six, which was just below the average hospital score.
UW-health saw the lowest of scores in practices to prevent errors but is above average in avoiding safety errors.
In a statement to 13WREX, UW-Health said "UW-Health is committed to providing high-quality healthcare to our community and is very proud to serve the people of northern illinois."
"While UW-Health did not participate in this particular survey, our patient care is consistently recognized as remarkable and our commitment to quality and safety is unsurpassed."
Mercyhealth's Javon Bae Hospital saw the lowest score in the area with a "D" grade.
While Javon Bae Hospital saw an above average score in safety problems, the hospital performs below average in all areas of preventing errors according to the report.
The hospital declined to report if they had enough nurses for appropriate patient care.
13wrex received a comment from Mercyhealth today saying "Mercyhealth does not submit data to leapfrog for this report."
"Mercyhealth does participate in other quality programs that provide us the proper guidance and oversight our patients deserve, Mercyhealth is confident those programs and other ongoing patient safety initiatives help achieve its status as a center of excellence.”