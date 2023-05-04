Area hospital safety grades released by not-for-profit Leapfrog Group

ROCKFORD – The Leapfrog Group has released its biannual Hospital Safety Grades for Spring of 2023.
About 2,300 hospitals across the nation are assigned A, B, C, D, and F letter grades.
The grade guide explains that the rankings are the gold standard of patient safety, measured by a panel of safety experts using more than 30 different performance checks.
These measures include areas of patient care management, medication safety, frequency of healthcare-associated infection and maternity care.
Throughout the entire state of Illinois, 26.1% of hospitals received an "A" grade.
Area hospitals that made the list include Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, who both earned an "A" grade.
Area hospitals that earned a "B" grade include Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin; Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, Wisconsin; and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Hospitals in the Stateline that earned a "C" grade include Javon Bea and UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospitals in Rockford; Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon; and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin.
To see a complete listing of Illinois hospital grades compiled by Leapfrog, visit their website.