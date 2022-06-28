Area hospital blood usage high, donors needed

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) urges healthy individuals to donate blood, as hospital usage has been extremely high in our area.
RRVBC states that they are at risk of not having an a sufficient blood supply leading into the 4th of July holiday long weekend.
Local blood usage continues to be higher than projections each month, while donor visits have been below target since January.
Since January 1, blood donations have been more than 1,000 units below goal.
Local hospitals, such as OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, average now around twenty Level 1 trauma cases a month. In May, this number jumped to 35, or twice the average.
As we approach the holiday weekend, RRVBC encourages people to donate because travel and trauma situations are more likely.
Anyone feeling health and well is encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood now or in the upcoming weeks.
To do so, either call 815-965-8751, through the myRRVBC app, or online at the Rock River Valley Blood Center's website.