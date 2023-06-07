Arch Apothecary closes doors impacting employees and a client

ROCKFORD — Arch Apothecary, beauty skincare, and brows closed its doors, impacting employees and clients.
One employee of Arch Apothecary in downtown Rockford says the store closed with little notice to its staff.
One bride was left wondering what to do about her appointment made months in advance for her and her bridesmaids.
Tatum Regez is just three weeks away from her wedding day. Because of the closure, she found another solution. However, Regez says the action taken by Arch Apothecary was unprofessional.
"I started freaking out., I have my wedding in 3 weeks. It was disappointing, the way they went about it. Luckily the stylist reached out to me individually. I can still work with them. The higher-ups just handled the situation very poorly,” said Regez
Regez has not received any money back for her previously scheduled appointments.
Regez told 13 WREX that she was advised to reach out to the Arch Apothecary legal team for further assistance.