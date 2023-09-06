Aquin Schools' athletic co-op approved with Orangeville

FREEPORT -- In a collaboration with Orangeville High School, Aquin High School announced Wednesday their co-op earned approval from the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference (NUIC).

For the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, the high school boy's winter and spring sports teams will join one another for competition.

"We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to come together as a united team and foster a sense of camaraderie between our schools. We are also confident that this collaboration will enhance our sports programs and provide our athletes with additional opportunities to compete and grow," states Aquin Schools to 13 WREX.

Likewise, Aquin states the merger supports their athletic staffs' efforts for "providing exceptional athletic experiences for our student-athletes and ensuring their growth, both on and off the field."

For further information, please contact Mr. Todd Kramer, Athletic Director at todd.kramer@aquinschools.org