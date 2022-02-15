Aquin HS students hold 'Let Love Lead' donation drive

FREEPORT (WREX) -- February is typically a slow month for donations at the Freeport Area Church Cooperative as the holiday season wraps up.
That's why a group of students at Aquin high school wanted to help out.
"These high school students take on these projects themselves and have a passion for the work they do its really neat to see them put servant leadership to action," Servant Leadership Coordinator, Dan Dick said.
Every year the schools servant program chooses a team project to give back to their local community.
This year the team project was a school wide effort to supply the Freeport Area Church Co-op with vital goods for distribution to those in need.
"The need is always there, there's always people suffering," Aguin HS student, Mason Mcintyre said.
More than 3300 items have already been donated to the program, which ends in 2 weeks.