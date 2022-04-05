April is financial literacy month; what millennials need to know when it comes to saving for retirement

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Between increasing home prices to prices at the pump, it seems like saving up may be the last thing on the list.
For millennials, it may be hard to focus on the long-term financial goals while carrying student debt.
In a Millennials Readiness for Retirement study conducted last year by the Center for Retirement Research, Angie Chen and researcher Alicia Munnell found that millennials had a lower net wealth-to-income ratio between the ages of 28 and 38 compared to that of previous generations.
These findings factor in the labor market and earnings, home ownership and the economic recessions the generation had to catch up with.
13 News spoke with a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management to find out what can be done to prepare for retirement.
Maureen Wright, financial advisor, says a common mistake she sees with clients is limited investment potential. Wright recommends looking at other investment plans than what employers may offer such as a IRA or taxable account that bypasses most restrictions seen in a 401k and 401a .
Wright also shares why it's important to address your plans for retirement sooner than later.
“Time is money. Compounding returns are very powerful in the long run. The longer you have to reach those returns, the stronger that investment growth,” Wright said. “And so compounding returns are powerful and let them work for you and give yourself the longest time horizon possible to let that work for you."