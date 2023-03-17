Appointment Made For Rockford 's 11th Ward Vacancy

ROCKFORD (WREX) - City of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara appointed Isidro Barrios to serve as the City's 11th Ward Alderman, after the passing of Tuffy Quinonez left the seat vacant.
Isidro Barrios was a construction union laborer and foreman, serving as an instructor for the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Apprentice and Training Program for 16 years.
Barrios served on the Winnebago County Board from 2009 to 2012 and helped in organizing last year's 11th Ward Parade.
He was also a superintendent and estimator for Mohawk Contracting Company.
In a statement to 13 WREX, Barrios said, “Due to the loss of my good friend Tuffy, I would be honored to serve as his replacement. I look forward to serving the citizens of the 11th Ward. I believe the future is in our hands and that all residents must continue to strive for the best.”
On Monday March 20th, the City Council will take up for consideration Barrio's appointment. Alderman will have 30 days to vote on the appointment.