Applications for Safe Routes to School accepted through October 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that applications for the Safe Routes to School Program are now being accepted.

The program supports projects that make walking, biking, and rolling to school a safe option for students as part of a commitment by IDOT and Governor Pritzker to expand active transportation throughout the state.

“Establishing early habits of walking, biking or rolling to school helps students maintain a healthier lifestyle as they get older,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We take great pride in this program, which helps ensure that every student in Illinois has a safe, convenient and healthy way to get to school.”

Safe Routes to School advances projects that improve safety and reduce traffic in areas around schools from kindergarten through high school.

The new grant cycle will be managed by IDOT using federal funds and distribute a total of $6 million.

A grant has a maximum award of $250,000.

Projects can include new sidewalks, traffic-calming measures, and accessibility improvements for those with disabilities.

Eligible applicants include school districts, local governments, planning organizations, and nonprofit associations.

Preference will be given to schools with higher percentages of low-income students and students with disabilities.

The application deadline is October 2, with awards to be announced in the Spring.

For more information on the program, including selection criteria and details on how to register for webinars to assist in the application process, visit the Safe Routes to School homepage at https://idot.click/SRTS or email DOT.SafeRoutes@illinois.gov.