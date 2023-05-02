Applications For Rockford's HRAP Now Open

ROCKFORD — The application for the Home Repair and Accessibility Program for Rockford is now available. The program is designed to help low-income homers with accessibility, health and safety, and energy-efficient projects.
The Illinois Housing Authority awarded Rockford $400,000 for projects the city decides to do in the future. As of right now, with that money, the city of Rockford hopes to complete eight projects.
Those interested in this program can find more information on this program's eligibility requirements can be found on the City of Rockford's website.
Then on May 23rd, a lottery will be held to decide what projects will get completed.