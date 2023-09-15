 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Apollo Theatre owner speaks for first time after deadly tornado hit her business

  • Updated
  • 0
Apollo Theatre renovated

BELVIDERE — One day before the Apollo Theatre returns to action in Belvidere, owner Maria Martinez breaks her silence after a tornado killed one person and injured dozens more at the her business in March.

She didn't take any follow up questions due to pending lawsuits which allege the theatre didn't have a proper emergency plan in place the night of the tornado, but wanted to make sure she talked about the continued emotional weight that tragic night continues to have on her and her family.

"First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest condolences to everyone who was at the Apollo and the night of the tornado. I would like to ask that we pause and take a moment of silence for those who were injured, namely, for Fred Livingston Jr, who was tragically passed away during the disaster. My entire family especially my husband Jesus has put their heart and soul into cleaning, repairing and restoring this beautiful historical building so that our community may continue to join events and celebrate here for a long time. Thanks to Country Financial Insurance, we were able to quickly begin the long process of restoring the Apollo. Unfortunately, there has been no disaster relief funds available from the state or federal level. The remaining work was completed using personal funds made possible thanks to thanks to the work done by my family and friends. I think the community in the city of Belvedere for helping to facilitate these efforts."

The Apollo Theatre officially reopens Saturday September 16.

Since the accident, six separate lawsuits have been filed against the Apollo by people who attended the concert the night of storms. The first court dates for those cases are in November.

