Apollo Theatre in Belvidere now faces six lawsuits following March tornado

BELVIDERE — After a devastating tornado ripped through Belvidere, injuring dozens, eight people say the Apollo Theatre is responsible for not keeping people safe.

Since June 22, three more lawsuits have been filed making the total since the disaster six lawsuits representing eight people.

On March 31, several tornadoes ripped through the Stateline, but the worst damage revolved around the Apollo Theatre which was hosting a concert that night. Part of the roof collapsed, injuring dozens and killing one man.

Kevin Frost, one of the attorneys representing the first victim who filed suit (Paul Rojas) claims the theatre didn't enact proper safety procedures which could have prevented injury and death.

Some of the cases will go in front of a judge in mid-November with the ones filed later starting in December.