Apartment construction in Downtown Rockford helps local businesses

ROCKFORD — Housing units such as 301 Apartments are under construction in Downtown Rockford.
The President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau told people how more people living in Downtown will bring additional individuals to the businesses in the area.
"When more people are living in a neighborhood, and when more people are living in Downtown Rockford, there are more people who are in close proximity to restaurants and retail establishments, service-based businesses," John Groh said.
The Director of Community and Economic Development for the city of Rockford said some of these building have already existed in Downtown.
"It's what we call Adaptive Reuse. These are older buildings. They were perhaps industrial buildings and now they're being repurposed into this new residential use," Karl Franzen said.
The RACVB said the trend of people wanting to live near water is present in Rockford.
"They want to be close to water. They want to be close to active urban environments. And to see that being replicated here as we look at other cities that are growing and thriving tells us that we're on the right path," Groh said.
They also said the increase in housing is not new in Rockford.
"The last 5 years and certainly the last 10 years have been a housing boom in downtown, which is exciting to see," Groh said.
Even with the demand for housing in the area, the city said they still plan to pursue more construction.
"The good news is that even with the projects that are in our current pipeline, we don't believe we're at a saturation. We believe we have an additional demand and so whether it's new construction or adaptive reuse we think that this will continue for a number of years," Franzen said.