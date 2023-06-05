Any rise in gas prices should be 'fairly small' as OPEC agrees to production cuts Sunday

The national average price of gasoline has dropped 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, with an average cost of about $3.51 a gallon on June 5.
In addition, national prices are down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is about $1.35 lower than 2022.
"While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary. OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Last time OPEC+ agreed to cut production, it led to a temporarily rally in the price of oil, but as global oil demand hasn't been as strong as expected, the cut failed to hold oil prices up. OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel. It's likely that as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we're still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon."
"Pump prices have been under pressure during the past month, due to falling oil prices," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, oil prices could strengthen this week. Over the weekend, OPEC agreed on another round of oil production cuts. It’s unclear how much of an effect this will have on fuel prices, but if oil prices rise significantly, drivers would likely see higher prices at the pump."