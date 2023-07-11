Antonio Monroe, accused of murdering Destiny Huggins, makes first court appearance

ROCKFORD — Antonio Monroe, the alleged suspect in the murder of Destiny Huggins, made his first appearance in court at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Judge Scott R Paccagnini placed set Monroe’s bond for $5 million in cash that has to be paid at 100%.

During the hearing Tuesday, the prosecutor revealed that Monroe is also a person of interest in a Schaumburg death investigation. Monroe Allegedly stole this woman's car before driving to Rockford.

Monroe’s next hearing will be on August 15th at 9 a.m.

Whitney Rouse has been promoting fundraising efforts for the Huggins family. Rouse was present during the hearing and believes the outcome is a step in the right direction.

"It's a start $5 million isn't realistic for any of us medium or middle class to come up with. So we are off to the right start. If it were up to me, there would be no bond. He doesn't deserve any chance to get out,” said Rouse.

Knowing that Monroe has committed similar crimes in other areas, Rouse is concerned that he was able to travel so far.

"Why is this sex offender here in the first place? Now hearing of the incident in Schaumburg that he committed his crime there, stole her car, and made his way out here. He was looking for his next victim. Unfortunately, it had to be Destiny,” said Rouse.

To prevent other children from becoming victims, State Representative Dave Vella believes authorities need to closely monitor sex offenders.

"I'm sure somebody should have been watching him, and they weren't. As a legislature, we have to ensure that dangerous people are watched. To ensure they are not around the most vulnerable in our community,” said Dave Vella (D) - IL 68th District.

Representative John Cabello added legislatures have to do a better job of passing laws to hold criminals accountable for such crimes.

"He got convicted of a crime of this nature in 2010. He was supposed to serve eight years in prison but only served six. Where is the justice for the kids he has harmed before,” said Rep. John Cabello (R)-IL 90th District.