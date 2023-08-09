Antique tractors at the Boone Co. Fair with a brotherly bond

BELVIDERE — The Boone County fair is full of tradition from the annual fair food vendors, family farms showing their best livestock, and those that travel hundreds of miles for the Draft horse shows. The Nelson family partakes in showing off pigs but also their antique tractors.

Owen Nelson has a 1953 Farmall B tractor that has been passed down over its 70 years. Owen is now the 4th generation to own and operate the tractor.

"My favorite part about being at the fair is having people look at my tractor and driving through the tractor parade," said Owen. "The best part is seeing all the faces looking at my tractor."

The tractor doesn't see much action around in the fields anymore which is why Owen said he needs to get some extra work in on running it.

"I'm still a little rusty because I just brought it out of storage from the winter, but I'm getting better at my clutch release, so it doesn't go up in the air," said Owen.

Owen drives his tractor in honor of his Great Grandfather Jim Nelson.

There is also another tractor in the family with a special twist.

Oliver received his tractor at the age of 4 and has been driving it for two years now. The tractor was bought by his grandparents to have fun with and take care of as he grows up. The brand of tractor also happens to be a 1950 Oliver Row Crop 77, making it Oliver's Oliver tractor.

The brothers said they will both take good care of their antique tractors as they grow up to pass down to their children.