Another Rockford Neighborhood Improvement Initiative ends with a block party in the South Main/Washington School neighborhood

ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford completed another of their Neighborhood Improvement Initiatives Thursday in the South Main/Washington School neighborhood.

This initiative involves street and landscape cleanup along with any other projects the neighborhoods in-need may need additional help with. It then ends with a block party for community members and city leaders.

Even with those leaders, including the police, the block party sparked safety concerns for some residents.

"Hopefully they'll all be safe, ya know, because of all of the stuff that's been going on in Rockford. I just hope it's safe for everybody," resident Trisha Grade said.

However, the Rockford Police Department is using this initiative to help address these concerns.

"As part of a packet that we passed out to the neighborhood, we also put a safety assessment so it basically just tells you what you can do to your house and your area to make it less of a target for someone who may want to do you harm or do your area harm," police officer, Patrice Turner said.

Residents hope these initiatives spark charge in the community for some of their most pressing concerns.

"I definitely think that it'll definitely be brought up and brought aware to officials so that way they can get the problems fixed and everything taken care of that is immediately necessary," resident Sarah Conrad said.

One resident says initiatives such as this one go a long way in building relationships with the city.

"Make people feel like they're not forgotten about or like everybody has a voice, ya know? So that's what this is... the concept of this right here," resident Robert Martin III said.

And Rockford mayor Tom McNamara plans to keep these connections as they move forward and continue their work.

"Well first and foremost, I hope they know that this isn't a one and done thing by the City of Rockford. We are going to continually come back here as we did last year. We're back this year," McNamara said.