'Another exciting milestone': Hard Rock Casino granted permits to start site work

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hard Rock Casino Rockford officials have been given the approval to start construction on a permanent casino along East State Street close to the entrance of Interstate 90.
A Hard Rock Rockford spokesperson has issued this statement to 13 WREX:
“The Illinois Gaming Board has given us approval to commence site work. The City of Rockford issued a permit that aligns with that approval only. We continue to work with the Gaming Board on the remainder of the process to seek complete approval that will allow us to construct our permanent facility.”
A City of Rockford official was able to confirm that a permit issued by the Illinois Gaming Board will enable construction crews to start on earth-moving preparations on September 15.
This will lay the groundwork for assembling construction and mechanical systems down the road.
Further permits will be needed in the future to complete other regulatory procedures.
“With the initial construction approval from the State, we’ve now reached another exciting milestone on our way to opening a permanent Hard Rock Casino in Rockford! Six casinos were approved in the casino expansion bill in 2019, and I’m extremely proud that we’ve been the first to pass each step of the process, including this most recent approval. I look forward to breaking ground soon on this incredible attraction for our community.” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.