Anonymous tip leads Rockford Police to arrest another suspect in October 2022 death of woman

ROCKFORD — After receiving an anonymous tip, Rockford Police arrested another suspect in connection with the October 2022 death of a woman.
On October 16, 2022, Rockford Police officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of 13th Street for a call of a deceased woman.
The Rockford Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and found that the woman, 39-year-old Tonya Marrufo, died from adverse effects of Fentanyl.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office then authorized charges against 31-year-old Kyle Pavia and a warrant was obtained for his arrest on January 30, 2023.
Pavia was arrested on February 1, 2023 and taken to the County Jail.
In March, the Rockford Police Department received an anonymous tip from their Tip411 program that identified an additional suspect.
A warrant for 30-year-old Denzel Anderson was obtained on April 13 for Drug-Induced Homicide, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl in Marufo's overdose death.
Anderson was arrested on April 13 and taken to the County Jail.
If you have any information regarding this incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.