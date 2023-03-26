Annual Rock River Valley Division Train Show at Harlem High School

ROCKFORD — A model railroading and trains show took place at Harlem High School.
It's put on once a year by the Rock River Valley Division of The National Model Railroaders Association.
There everyone gets to vote on their favorite model and vendors sell model railroad supplies and collectables, from books to uniforms.
Superintendent/President of the Rock River Valley Division of the National Model Railroads Association, Martin Hendrick says he thinks model railroading is ‘the world's greatest hobby.’
“It entails electronics, carpentry skills, scenery skills, artistic skills... It's a very diverse hobby, plus a lot of these people do research on the different railroads,” he explains.
The Rock River Valley Division of The National Model Railroads Association meets once a month from September through May.
If you’d like to learn more, visit their website.