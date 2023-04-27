Annual Hands Around The Courthouse event benefits Child Abuse Prevention Month

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center held the annual Hands Around The Courthouse event today.
This event was in honor of Child Abuse Prevention month, which is marked in April every year.
The 17th Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council Chair Person, Judge Jennifer Clifford, and the council hosted the event to raise awareness around child abuse and neglect.
"I think anytime you bring a group of people together, it inspires hope. So, I hope that the community sees that people are fighting for children. I think it's also important to acknowledge the professionals that put themselves with these children, and here these horrible-horrible stories, and are inspired by the children's resilience and strength," Clifford said.
Clifford has seen how the issue affects our community and wants people to recognize the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect.
"To draw attention to the victims and survivors and child abuse and neglect in our community and to try to encourage the community to speak out," Clifford said.
The symbols for solidarity for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month are blue bows and pinwheels, which were on display at the event.