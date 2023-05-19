Annual Cop On A Rooftop event held across Illinois

WREX — Today, Illinois held their annual, Cop On A Rooftop event statewide.
On this day, law enforcement officers staff Dunkin' Donuts locations to help support the Special Olympics organization.
One Loves Park police officer told 13 WREX how seeing this support first-hand makes it all worth it.
"It's an awesome experience going on and seeing these athletes participate and the money help them put on these programs and stuff like that and to see the amount of enjoyment they get out of it," Jerry Guetschow said. "To see and be able to share that and help people get that experience is, I'm proud to be a part of."
Each guest who made a donation to the Special Olympics received coupons to Dunkin' Donuts.