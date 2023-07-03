Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass will transform with new mural showcasing Huskie pride

DEKALB, Ill. — On Monday, July 10, painting begins in an artistic collaboration between the City of DeKalb and Northern Illinois University.
The painting will be for a Huskie-themed mural in the Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass, just south of Lincoln Highway.
The location at the entrance to the west side of the City and the NIU campus will welcome residents, students, and NIU Athletics fans by showing the City's pride in the University.
The 500-foot walls of the underpass and the center column will be painted "Huskie red."
A nine-foot-tall Huskie image will be installed on the column, and the phrase "Huskie Nation" will be painted on the walls.
“The mural will be a clear sign to new and prospective NIU students and visitors to our community that the City of DeKalb is a college town,” said DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes. “It’s another example of the strong partnership between the City and NIU to make our community a great place to live, work, visit and study.”
The NIU Paint Shop will be painting the underpass walls and column while DeKalb Public Works employees will paint the lettering.
Expenses for the project are being funded through a portion of a T-Mobile Hometown Grant secured by the City's Citizens' Community Enhancement Commission for the creation of public art.