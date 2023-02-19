Android Industries in Belvidere to lay off over 30 employees

BELVIDERE — Android Industries is laying off employees as a result of a reduced need to build engines for the Stellantis Assembly Plant in Belvidere, which will be idled by the company on Feb. 28.
As the Android Industries employees work to complete the car engines already under production, the company has offered workers two weeks of severance pay.
That's according to Frankie Carlson, who has worked for Android for 9 years in multiple positions.
REPORT: Illinois Governor's office expected to announce electric vehicle deal the day Stellantis announced Belvidere plant would go idle
Carlson tells 13 WREX that she and her co-workers deserve more compensation.
"I feel like with all the hours we've put in, all the hot hand, all the 12-hour shifts, all the bodily injuries we've all endured at Android, that they would compensate us more for all of our hard work and they are just refusing to come off of the two-week pay per person period,” said Carlson.
She continued to say,
"At this point, why are we even finishing the last engines for you if you guys are treating us like garbage and our plant manager continues to say how we are all in this together in every meeting we've had 'we're all in this together,'" Carlson says. "Right here, you're only offering us two weeks pay. That doesn't sound like we're all in this together."
Carlson says there are 36 unionized workers at Android Industries Belvidere. Those workers, a part of the United Auto Workers, will be meeting on Monday to discuss what's being offered by the company and try to ensure a fair payout.
The last engines are expected to be completed at Android by Friday.