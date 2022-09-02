Anderson Japanese Gardens displays 'Gardens for Peace' September 9 to 11

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Anderson Japanese Gardens is partnering with the North American Japanese Gardens Association (NAJGA) to bring Gardens for Peace from September 9 to the 11.
Gardens from across the nation will participate in Gardens for Peace combining the focus areas of Peace, Community, and Exploration.
The event is open to all general admission guests and Garden members.
The Gardens' karesansui (dry garden) will be raked in a special peace pattern designed by Mrs. Toshiko Tanaka, a Hiroshima-based enamel artist who is also an A-bomb survivor and world peace advocate.
Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for students and the military, and is free for children five years of age or younger.
Guests may bring their own origami paper crane for $1 off the price of admission during the Gardens for Peace dates.
On Friday, the Gardens will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Gardens will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Anderson Japanese Gardens is 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization working to deliver its mission to “open minds to a different culture while offering guests a place of peace and tranquility where they will find healing, renewal, inspiration, and a reenergized soul.”