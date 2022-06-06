An incident at a quarry in Byron leaves one person dead, another rescued with no injuries

BYRON (WREX) — One person is dead after an incident at a quarry in Bryon, according to the Byron Fire Protection District.
Chief De Mik confirms with 13 News that crews responded to the 8500 block of N. Barker Road near Rodgers Ready Mix & Materials around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
Crews found two people needing rescue at Rogers Quarry.
Chief De Mik says one person died and the other person was rescued with no injuries. That individual was transferred to a local hospital for evaluation.
This is a developing story and 13 News will provide more information when it becomes available.