America's Table Tennis Team Championship returns to Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some of the world's best athletes are going for gold in the Forest City this weekend.
The 17th annual America's Table Tennis Team Championship is taking place throughout the Memorial Day weekend at the UW Health Sports Factory in downtown Rockford.
More than 200 of the world's best table tennis players from the all across the United States as well as from almost two dozen countries are going for gold and more than $10,000 in cash prizes and awards.
The competition has six divisions, showcasing players from beginners to Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists.
This weekend is the first time the tournament has been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This tournament focuses on pairs and teams of table tennis players, including parents who have teamed up with their children and a "United Nations" team, with five players born in different countries.
Edward Hogshead, the Tournament's Director and Rockford-native, says the team aspect of the sport can play such a large part in the fun and the competition.
"It's so much better than singles because you always have somebody pulling for you," Hogshead says. "The energy of the tournament, you can just feel the energy, they just love to play."
The championship matches of the tournament will be held on Sunday afternoon.