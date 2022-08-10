American Red Cross of Northern Illinois recommends safety procedures for back to school

With school right around the corner, the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois recommends that families start to draw up an emergency plan for their household.
“There are a lot of things to think about for the start of a busy new school year, but don’t forget to include safety,” said Leslie Luther, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Northwest Illinois.
“We ask parents and guardians to consider familiarizing their children with these measures to help keep them safe as they head back to school.”
CELL PHONES
- Don't talk or text on your phone while walking. If you must text, move out of the way of others and stop on the sidewalk.
- Never cross the street while using an electric device.
- Do not walk with headphones in your ears.
TAKING THE BUS
- Students should get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive. Young children should be supervised.
- Board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and either the driver or an attendant instructs the children to board.
- Children should only board the bus they know or recognize as their route, never an alternative one.
- All students should stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.
WALKING TO SCHOOL
- Cross the street at the corner, obeying traffic signals and staying within the crosswalk lines.
- Never run out into the street or cross between parked cars.
- Use a route along which the school had placed crossing guards.
- Parents should walk with young children and those taking new routes or attending new schools for the first week to make sure they know how to get to school safely.
GOING BY CAR
- Everyone should always wear a seat belt.
- Younger children should use car or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8 to 12 and over 4'9") and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.
RIDING A BIKE
- Wear a properly-fitted helmet and bright clothing.
- Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, in a single file
- Come to a complete stop when crossing the street.
- Walk bikes across the street.
- Stay alert and avoid distracted driving.
LITTLE ONES
- Make sure a small child knows their phone number, address, how to get in touch with their parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult and how to call 911.
- Teach children not to talk to strangers or accept rides from people they don't know.
Details on how to further prepare your family and children for an emergency, visit redcross.org/prepare.