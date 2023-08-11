American Red Cross implements FDA guidelines lifting restrictions on sexual orientation

ROCKFORD — The American Red Cross is now allowing gay and bisexual men to donate blood without restrictions that specifically single out a person’s sexual orientation or gender.
This comes after the FDA released new screening guidelines to apply to all potential donors based on an individual risk assessment.
In May, the FDA dropped a nearly 40-year policy that had singled out gay and bisexual men as high risk to the blood supply over concerns about HIV transmission.
The FDA changed its guidelines in 2015 to allow men who have sex with men to donate blood, but they had to remain abstinent for a year before doing so.
The abstinence period was shortened to three months in 2020 amid a blood shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new change means many people who previously could not give will now be able to support their community through the gift of blood donation.
“The Red Cross is very committed to having the most inclusive and safe as possible we're very excited about this change. This is probably one of the most significant changes in blood banking history,” says Mara Thompson, with the American Red Cross of Illinois.
Under the new FDA guidelines, men in monogamous sexual relationships with other men are eligible to donate as long as they meet other screening criteria.
Previously, those men had to remain abstinent for three months before donating blood.
The three-month waiting period now applies to anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender.
“We believe that there is still more work to do. But we think this is a really great first step. Years and years of research have gone into this and I can't stress enough that the blood supply is still safe. This is not something that people have to worry about, we do vigorous testing, and people can be confident that all of the blood products they are receiving are safe,” Thompson adds.
The next time you donate blood you will receive questions you may not have answered before, but the donation process stays the same.