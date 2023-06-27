American Lung Association provides tips for staying safe in unhealthy air quality

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — During this week, areas throughout the Midwest are being impacted by poor air quality.
Large wildfires in Canada has produced substantial smoke that is moving towards Illinois, which is likely to cause elevated unhealthy fine particle readings on the Air Quality Index.
Currently, the air quality is unhealthy to all, not just sensitive groups like children and older adults.
The American Lung Association offers these six tips for people to avoid health complications due to increased air pollution:
- STAY INDOORS
People living close to fire-affected areas should follow guidance for local authorities. Individuals should also remain indoors to reduce breathing smoke, ashes, and other pollution in the area if instructed to do so.
- PROTECT THE AIR IN YOUR HOME
Keep doors, windows, and fireplace dampers shut. Keep clean air circulating through air conditioners on the recirculation setting.
- KEEP AN EYE ON SYMPTOMS
Higher levels of smoke in some areas can make breathing more difficult. If you are experiencing symptoms that concern you, contact your doctor or healthcare provider.
- TAKE PRECAUTIONS FOR KIDS
Extra precautions should be taken for children who are more susceptible to smoke. Because children's lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air, and consequently more pollution.
- DON'T JUST COUNT ON A DUST MASK
Ordinary dust masks are designed to filter out large particles and cloth facial coverings will not help. Both of these options still allow the more dangerous smaller particles to pass through. More expensive masks with an N-95 or N-100 filter will filter out the damaging fine particles — but may not fit properly for children or adults with facial hair.
- ASK FOR HELP
The American Lung Association's Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists. This is a free resource to answer any questions about lungs, lung disease, and lung health, including how to protect you and your loved ones during wildfires.