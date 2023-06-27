 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U)
for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford
regions on Tuesday June 27th. In addition, the Agency forecasts
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter
statewide for Wednesday June 28th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
(AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but
the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra
alert.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid long or intense
outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

American Lung Association provides tips for staying safe in unhealthy air quality

  • Updated
Lungs in a chest x-ray generic
Kim Farcot

During a wildfire or prescribed fire, local officials may advise you to stay indoors as air quality becomes unhealthy from smoke. While sheltering, some outdoor smoke, which is a complex mixture of gases and fine particles, can enter your home and affect your indoor air quality. 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — During this week, areas throughout the Midwest are being impacted by poor air quality. 

Large wildfires in Canada has produced substantial smoke that is moving towards Illinois, which is likely to cause elevated unhealthy fine particle readings on the Air Quality Index

Currently, the air quality is unhealthy to all, not just sensitive groups like children and older adults.

The American Lung Association offers these six tips for people to avoid health complications due to increased air pollution:

  1. STAY INDOORS
    People living close to fire-affected areas should follow guidance for local authorities. Individuals should also remain indoors to reduce breathing smoke, ashes, and other pollution in the area if instructed to do so.

  2. PROTECT THE AIR IN YOUR HOME
    Keep doors, windows, and fireplace dampers shut. Keep clean air circulating through air conditioners on the recirculation setting.

  3. KEEP AN EYE ON SYMPTOMS
    Higher levels of smoke in some areas can make breathing more difficult. If you are experiencing symptoms that concern you, contact your doctor or healthcare provider. 

  4. TAKE PRECAUTIONS FOR KIDS
    Extra precautions should be taken for children who are more susceptible to smoke. Because children's lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air, and consequently more pollution.

  5. DON'T JUST COUNT ON A DUST MASK
    Ordinary dust masks are designed to filter out large particles and cloth facial coverings will not help. Both of these options still allow the more dangerous smaller particles to pass through. More expensive masks with an N-95 or N-100 filter will filter out the damaging fine particles — but may not fit properly for children or adults with facial hair. 

  6. ASK FOR HELP
    The American Lung Association's Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists. This is a free resource to answer any questions about lungs, lung disease, and lung health, including how to protect you and your loved ones during wildfires.

