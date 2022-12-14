American Heart Association explains aortic aneurysms in wake of sports writer death

In the wake of recent news that as ascending aortic aneurysm caused the death of American soccer sports writer Grant Wahl on Friday, December 9, the American Heart Association has provided information about aneurysms and their treatment.
Aneurysms and dissections of the aorta are life-threatening medical emergencies.
Where does it occur?
An aortic aneurysm happens in the main artery carrying blood from the heart through the body.
What are the problems aortic aneurysms can cause?
- RUPTURE: The artery's weakened area might form a hole, called a rupture, that enables blood to burst out into the body.
- DISSECTION: Blood forcefully pumped through the aorta can split the layers of the artery wall, letting a build-up of blood continually leak into the space, further splitting the wall.
What are the symptoms of an aortic emergency?
- Some of the symptoms, like chest pain and jaw pain, are usually associated with a heart attack.
- Sudden stabbing pain in the neck, jaw, abdomen, chest or shoulder, fainting, difficulty breathing and sometimes even sudden weakness
- Due to the aorta traveling above the heart to below the navel, severe pain may happen at any place along this major vessel.
- Clammy skin, nausea, vomiting, or shock
What are some risk factors — besides advanced age, genetics, or family history?
- High blood pressure
- Genetic conditions — such as Marfan's Syndrome, that decreases the body's ability to create healthy connective tissue
- High cholesterol or Atheroscleosis
- Inflamed arteries
- Trauma — such as a car accident
- Smoking
What are the screening recommendations?
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that men ages 65 to 75 who have ever smoked get an ultrasound screening for abdominal aortic aneurysms, even if they have no symptoms.
Where can I get more information?
Read Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics — 2022 Update: A Report From the American Heart Association by clicking here.