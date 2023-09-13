 Skip to main content
Amboy-based Dinges Fire Company expands their operations to three additional states

AMBOY — A local Amboy company is expanding their operations to three more states. These include both North and South Dakota along with Nebraska. This brings their total operation to ten states across the Midwest region. 

Dinges Fire Company supplies fire equipment and apparatuses to primarily rural fire departments. The family-owned business is partially run by firefighters and has been in operation for 22 years. 

And despite their expansion over the years, they are still based in Amboy, something they say has made all the difference. 

"Family and not just our family but being in a local, tight-knit community like Sublette, like Amboy, we've got a lot of family tied in with what we do, both in the fire service and our company and that's allowed us to have a lot of success," CEO Nicholas Dinges said. 

The company also said they are currently in talks to expand to others states as well. 

