AMBER ALERT: Maywood 3-year-old girl missing

The Illinois Amber Alert Notification system has been activated by the Maywood Police.
The have confirmed a child abduction that occurred at 1701 South 1st Avenue in Maywood.
Kyaira Montgomery is a Black Female, 3 years old, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and maroon pants during a DVFS visitation with suspect Shaina K. Davis.
Davis is a Black Female, 31 years old, 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds.
Davis was last seen wearing a black and white dress.
Kyaira is listed as a protected party from the Suspect in an Active Order of Protection.
DCFS eported that Davis was forced by the suspect into a Silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown Black female.
The car was last seen heading Northbound from 1st Avenue, Maywood at 9:53 a.m.
Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.