AMBER ALERT: Maywood 3-year-old girl missing

...AMBER Alert... The following message is transmitted at the request of the Illinois State Police. At the request of the Maywood Police Department, The Illinois Amber Alert Notification System has been activated. The Maywood Police have confirmed a child abduction that occurred at 1701 South 1st Avenue, Maywood. Kyaira Montgomery is a Black Female, 3 years old, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a DCFS visitation with the suspect Shaina K. Davis, Black Female 31, 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 152 pounds. Shaina was last seen wearing a black and white dress. Kyaira is listed as a protected party from the Suspect in an Active Order of Protection. DCFS reported that Kyaira was forced by the suspect into a Silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown Black female. last seen heading Northbound from 1st Avenue, Maywood at 9:53 a.m. Anyone with information should call 9-1-1. This concludes the Amber Alert issued by The Illinois State Police.