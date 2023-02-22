 Skip to main content
Amazon donates books to three local schools to honor Black History Month

ROCKFORD — Amazon donated $1,600 in books to three local schools Friday.

Amazon's Ben Affinity Group donated to Ellis Elementary School, Auburn High School, and RESA Middle School. 

All of the books donated were written by Black authors and Amazon said they are especially excited to donate during an important time in the children's lives. 

"Middle school is a very impressionable young age and we feel an important age where they're deciding what they want to do and what they want to become and representation is extremely important," said Akeino James, Amazon Area Manager. 

Amazon's representatives also said the theme for this year is a combination of Black History Month and encouraging students to read.

"This year its changed into, "Black Is Remarkable." We're saying literature is remarkable, reading is remarkable. Amplifying Black voices is our site theme so we are doing things that promote representation culture, the ability to have educational focus and spheres that help expand that to our community," said Sonny DeGuzman, Amazon HR Partner. 

The giveaway for the books was held at RESA Middle School. 

