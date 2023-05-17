Alpine Road Construction brings challenges yet excitement for residents and businesses

ROCKFORD — Construction began on Alpine Road Monday, May 15th, causing some delays and detours for drivers.
There are also other construction projects in the area as well, including in Cherry Valley as they work to replace the Perryville Bridge.
One resident of the Alpine Road area relies on public buses as their means of transportation and said the construction has left them waiting for their rides longer than expected.
"The construction is going on and the buses get on other routes. They change their routes and sometimes it is very hard for you to move around so you keep waiting and it doesn't come in time," Wivine Zawadi said.
One business owner in the area gave 13 WREX insight into his thoughts on the road prior to this road work.
Before the roads were terrible, filled with potholes, everybody complained. It was one of the worst roads I've ever seen in my life, this intersection in particular. So, this is good," Shane Pease said.
Pease also said so far, this project has not brought too many hiccups for them.
"It just started a few days ago and it's already halfway done I feel like. They're rocking it out," Pease said.
And despite the difficulties when it comes to current travel time, the speed at which they are working is promising to the shop.
"They got underway atMmidnight or something when everyone is sleeping because I aome in this morning and they already got a whole lane paved and done so I'm so excited," Pease said.
John McCoy lives off of Alpine Road and is pleased with both this work as well as nearby ones.
"We use it a lot to go pick our kids up and different entertainment and of course our Sun Stran right next door here. Lord knows they need it and use it so thank God it's being done, along with it and a lot of other things. Mulford road too, that's another great one," McCoy said.
Outside of his business, Pease is happy to have the road in better condition.
"I pay a lot of taxes and it's good to know my taxes are being spent on things like roads and stuff like that that definitely affect my day-to-day life," Pease said.
McCoy said he is excited for the community to get such a major improvement with the crowds it sees on a daily basis.
"To get Alpine Road here now, I mean, it's such a major intersection and it's used a lot by a lot of folks so it's just so good to see some of this stuff being done here in Rockford, especially Alpine Road here," McCoy said.
And when it comes to his tattoo shop, Pease is optimistic about how this much needed change can bring positive changes for them.
"Brings more business in the future. More people will travel this intersection and see my shop and so, it's going to be a good thing for my business," Pease said.
Road construction will continue on Alpine Road between Charles Street and Harrison Avenue until June 22nd, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.