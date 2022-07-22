Alpine Kiwanis 51st annual Brat Days fest

ROCKFORD — Alpine Kiwanis raises money for local organizations all around Rockford through their Brat Days Fest each year.
K-Fact is one of the many groups impacted by the money raised.
"Kiwanis and K-Fact partnered together to purchase a 12 passenger van to help K-Fact transition girls off to college...And Alpine Kiwanis made that possible through their Brat Day fundraiser," said Shamika Williams, Executive Director and Founder of K-Fact.
Williams says her organization wouldn't be the same without Brat Days and the money Kiwanis raises.
"Kiwanis is such a large organization and they represent so many different sectors in our community but the only thing they remain consistent on is giving back to kids in Rockford. So without Alpine Kiwanis, there's certainly no way K-Fact would be the K-Fact we are now without their support," she said.
A member of K-Fact was awarded a scholarship this year from Alpine Kiwanis to help her go to college.
"The scholarship that they gave me helped me pick the college I was looking for...so I'm very thankful for Kiwanis," said Tauryn Walker, Kiwanis scholarship recipient.
The club has given more than two million dollars to the Rockford community within the past 50 years.
"The main mission for all three of our clubs is to change the world one child at a time. So we raise money for children's causes here in the community. It all goes back to the community, we're all volunteer, completely one hundred percent volunteers," said Kathy Vigna, Alpine Kiwanis Past- President and Brat Days Co-chair.
Brat Days is the biggest fundraiser for Alpine Kiwanis and brings in around 80,000 dollars each year.
This is the first year since the pandemic began that in-person seating and entertainment are back at the two-day festival.
People can go through their drive through or walk up and order some brats.
Brat Days is July 22 and 23 at U-Haul on E State Street and Blain's Farm and Fleet on Riverside.