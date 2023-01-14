Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity celebrates 19th Annual Martin Luther King scholarship breakfast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Mu Alpha Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity gave out $10,000 in scholarship money Saturday to local high school students who demonstrate leadership characteristics.
For 19 years, the Mu Alpha Lamda chapter has provided over 200 students in the Rockford area with scholarship funding for their freshman year of college. That totals to over $250,000 in scholarships.
This year, $10,000 was distributed between four local students as a part of the oratorical scholarship contest, which was judged during the breakfast.
Kyan Muhammad says being a part of this opportunity was like a dream come true.
“I worked so hard for this. Going through school is a complicated process, it's been really difficult," Muhammad says. "Being able to see that I was able to prevail and do something that I never thought I could do going up here and speaking in front of a lot of people, I was glad to see my brother Dontavious out there performing."
Dontavious Williams, also one of the scholarship recipients, adds "I couldn't have done this without my brother Kyan, he pushes me to better and he actually inspires me."
As the brothers of the Mu Alpha Lamda chapter see their students move on to the next level in their educational careers, they hope they leave with all the skills needed to lead the next generation.
“I came in from an environment where I had a mentor, so I came from an environment where someone saw the best in me when everyone else saw the worst in me and guided me to be a professional," says Chapter President Anibal Vega. "What our fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, is doing is the same thing. We're taking young men, seeing the best in them, mentoring them not only to go to college but for them to be productive citizens."
Vega continues to say,
"We're celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, who is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, but who stood for civil rights and who stood for equity and equality so when these young men leave, we want them to see that their skills their talents can be a voice in their community."