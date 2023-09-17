Allen Chapel AME, the oldest Black Church in Rockford, turns 132 years old

ROCKFORD — Allen Chapel AME Church has served the Rockford community for 132 years. Dr. Rev John Halbert says as the African American church in Rockford, the congregation has a responsibility to serve those in need.

Dr. Rev Halbert has been the pastor of Allen Chapel for two years. As he continues to be a leader in the community, he wants to follow in the footsteps of those who came before him.

"Those who came over before had faith to get to where they are today. It’s our turn now to run the relay,” said Rev Halbert.

Allen Chapel helped other African-American churches get their start in Rockford, in addition to the advancement of Black people in the community.

"We were like a meeting place for organizations who started of Allen Chapel. At the time, it was hard when people were coming here. It was hard staying here because Rockford was segregated. It was like a southern town,” said Charlean Byrd, Historian.

During the Church's Anniversary service, Guest Speaker Chuck Hatchets is amazed to hear the story of the Allen Chapel founder and former slave Peter Blakely.

"A young man who ran from slavery, he made it himself to get over here. He wasn't thinking about coming to Illinois. He made it this way. He still had faith and believed in Christ because his foundation was upon Christ,” said Hatchet.

Moving forward, Dr. Rev Halbert promises to keep the needs of the community first.

"I do believe a Church is the center of the community. When I say the center of the community, I mean people know they can come to church as a haven for anything. It’s not about the denomination or what hat you wear. It’s about the love of the community".

The address for Allen Chapel AME Church is 3000 Rural Street in Rockford. Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m.