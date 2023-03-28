All Jersey Mike's sales from March 29's 'Day of Giving' to benefit YWCA Literacy Council

ROCKFORD — YWCA Northwestern Illinois announced Tuesday that the YWCA Literacy Council will be the recipient of Jersey Mike's Subs 13th Annual Month of Giving and Day of Giving fundraising campaigns.
Jersey Mike's locations across the county are joining together with more than 200 local charities during March to raise money for their organizations.
Customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike's mobile app or onsite to the YWCA Literacy Council.
As an added incentive, special weekly deals will be announced on Twitter and through Jersey Mike's email club.
The campaign wraps up with the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 29, when all Jersey Mike's locations in the Rockford area will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to the YWCA Literacy Council.
Area Jersey Mike's restaurants participating are:
- 6284 E. State Street, Rockford, IL 61108
- 1513 West Lane Road, Machesney Park, IL 61115
In 2021, the Jersey Mike's location in Rockford raised $28,494.62 for the YWCA Literacy Council during the campaign.
Nationwide, Jersey Mike's annual Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.