All eyes are on the Mega Millions prize, including scammers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the Mega Millions reaching $1.02 billion, all eyes are on the prize, including those of con artists.
The Better Business Bureau is cautioning the public to be very careful when playing the lottery.
“Scammers have fake websites, tricks and other schemes to cash in on Mega Millions,” says Dennis Horton director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
The public is being warned that the fraud attempts might last beyond tonight's Mega Millions drawings.
“With skyrocketing inflation, a Mega Millions win would solve many problems people face today,” notes Horton.
“Scammers know the size of this jackpot is a lure for the public, especially those who do not play the lottery on a regular basis.”
Con artists might use methods like fraudulent accounts, fake phone calls, emails, texts, and social media messaging to take advantage of lottery players.
Illinois is a state that allows the online purchase of lottery tickets, so online players require an even greater degree of precaution.
For years, scammers have targeted individuals with fake phone calls claiming that they are the winners of lesser prizes in the lotto drawings that can still add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The excitement of the lottery hype helps crooks to draw in their victims.
Tips to protect yourself:
- Don't pay a fee before claiming a prize.
The legitimate lottery will never request that you spend your own money to claim your winnings.
- Don't give out financial information up front.
Never give out your personal credit card information, Social Security number, driver's license, passport, or bank account numbers to someone who is contacting you through email, social media, or over the phone. The lottery will never ask for that information in any of the listed ways.
- Don't buy "winning tickets" from strangers.
Scammers can alter tickets to make them look like winner, so don't fall victim to someone trying to sell it to you.
- If you win a prize, immediately sign the back of your ticket.
Whoever signs the ticket is considered the owner of the prize.
- You can't win a prize if you didn't buy a ticket.
If you don't remember buying a ticket, you probably didn't! Remember that the lottery doesn't know who buys the winning ticket unless its purchased via Online Pay.