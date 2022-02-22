 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Periodic freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.
Total ice accumulations of a glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...McHenry, Boone, Winnebago, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy
roads, including I-39 and I-90. Bridges and overpasses as well
as untreated roads and sidewalks are most vulnerable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing

  • Updated
  • 0
Arbery Trial Verdict.jpg

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - The three men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting have been found guilty of federal hate crimes.

A jury delivered its verdict Tuesday after several hours of deliberations.

The jury found that father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan violated Arbery's civil rights in the fatal chase and targeted him because he was Black.

During the trial, prosecutors showed roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made derogatory comments about Black people.

The McMichaels and Bryan had pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.

Tags

Recommended for you