All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Periodic freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...McHenry, Boone, Winnebago, Lake IL and Ogle Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads, including I-39 and I-90. Bridges and overpasses as well as untreated roads and sidewalks are most vulnerable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&