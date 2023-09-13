Alderman speaks to Belvidere's future in manufacturing among UAW and Stellantis negotiations

BELVIDERE — The deadline between the United Auto Workers and Stellantis is less than 48 hours away. The future of the Belvidere Assembly Plant is unclear, but Belvidere Alderman John Albertini is hopeful Belvidere will remain a destination for manufacturers.

According to the 1st Ward alderman John Albertnini, the end of manufacturing at the Belvidere Assembly Plant has caused an economic decline in revenue to the city and a rise in utility rates.

He's hopeful Belvidere will remain a place attracting large manufacturers to help combat economic challenges.

"We have two major corridors. One is on Genoa Rd to get on and off the tollway. We have the Irene Rd entrance, built years ago, with the idea to bring these developments here. They needed the access to the highway. I think them being there will bring economic growth to us,” said Alderman Albertini.

City leaders say jobs are on the horizon with General Mills and Belvidere's future Walmart distribution center adding to the economy.

The current contract with the UAW between Stellantis, GM, and Ford will end on Thursday, September 14th, at 11:59 p.m.