GENOA (WREX) - Alayna Pierce made history for the Cogs on Monday night, becoming the first player in program history to reach 1,000 kills.

Pierce hit the milestone early in the Cogs' first set against Rochelle. After a brief stoppage to celebrate the historic mark, the Cogs rolled to a 2-0 win over the Hubs.

Genoa-Kingston gets back on the court on Thursday for a huge match-up against Rock Falls.