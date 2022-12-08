Airport Authority Conducts RFD Noise Study

ROCKFORD (WREX) - With the Chicago Rockford International Airport being ranked the 14th largest cargo airport in the nation, it has a busy and sometimes noisy airspace.
If that noised ever bothered you, listen up because officials want to hear from you!
A workshop is being conducted by the Greater Rockford Airport Authority (GRAA), virtually tonight from 6 PM to 8 PM as part of a noise study that aims to find ways to reduce current and future noise impacts to the airport area.
In order to make this a successful study organizers urge those residents and business owners that are most impacted by the noise in the vicinity of the airport to participate.
Again that workshop is being conducted virtually on zoom:
Zoom Webinar ID: 815 8353 2026
Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/3PpHgbL
To register for the public information workshop is located on the study website visit: https://www.airportprojects.net/rfd‐part150/
Comments on the study can be submitted at: https://www.airportprojects.net/rfd‐part150/contact