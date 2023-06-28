Air quality brings changes and concerns in Beloit

BELOIT — As the air quality continues to affect Stateline cities, outdoor activities and games have found themselves having to cancel or modify planned events.
Local businesses have also seen the affects as well.
The Beloit Art Center told 13 WREX that they have seen impacts, including the amount of guests that have been visiting and the comments they are receiving from them.
They also made the decision to cancel their morning classes to help keep community members safe and indoors.
A volunteer at the center said this weather could bring concerns for them even after it returns to normal.
"I can’t wait for it to be clear again because we’re a nonprofit organization and part of our revenue source is donations. If people don’t come in to see our shows then that cuts down on, ya know, donations. We’ll see in a decrease in that this month for certain," said Ben Henthorn.