...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Air quality brings changes and concerns in Beloit

Beloit

BELOIT — As the air quality continues to affect Stateline cities, outdoor activities and games have found themselves having to cancel or modify planned events. 

Local businesses have also seen the affects as well. 

The Beloit Art Center told 13 WREX that they have seen impacts, including the amount of guests that have been visiting and the comments they are receiving from them. 

They also made the decision to cancel their morning classes to help keep community members safe and indoors. 

A volunteer at the center said this weather could bring concerns for them even after it returns to normal. 

"I can’t wait for it to be clear again because we’re a nonprofit organization and part of our revenue source is donations. If people don’t come in to see our shows then that cuts down on, ya know, donations. We’ll see in a decrease in that this month for certain," said Ben Henthorn. 

