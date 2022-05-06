"Age My Way" celebrates Older Americans Month

SPRINGFIELD – Each May, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) leads the celebration of Older Americans Month.
While highlighting the positive roles older adults play in communities across Illinois, this year’s theme, “Age My Way”, focuses on how older adults can live independently as long as they choose.
The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is promoting home and community-based services that support independent living and prevent health risks like falls and social isolation.
“I’ve directed my administration to use every tool of government to enhance state services and supports for all residents to live their best lives,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Senior Illinoisans deserve every dignity of their younger neighbors, and I’m proud to declare May Older Americans Month in recognition of all that our elders bring to the communities they call home.”
The Community Care Program (CCP) is IDoA’s largest program.
This initiative helps older adults, who might otherwise need nursing home care, to remain in their own homes.
In-home and community-based services are provided to Illinois residents who are at least 60 years of age, U.S. citizens, have non-exempt assets of no more than $1,700, and have an evaluated need for long-term care.
CCP services include day assistance, emergency home response, automated medication dispensary, and more.
A program that is attempting to prevent social isolation in the COVID-era is Illinois Care Connections.
Through a combination of federal and state funding, 3,000 devices such as iPads, tablets, and Wi-Fi hotspots have been distributed to older adults.
The U.S. Department of Labor also created the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
This resource is designed to assist low-income adults aged 55 or older in entering or reentering the job market through part-time work and volunteer opportunities.
In addition to these programs supporting older adults, IDoA and Illinois’ Aging Network also support caregivers of aging family members.
To prevent burnout, the organizations offer resources, respite services and counseling.
“Helping older adults maintain their independence and quality of life is at the heart of our mission at the Department on Aging,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta.
“Older Americans Month is a wonderful opportunity to draw attention to the services that are available to support both older adults and caregivers, as well as to honor and celebrate the older people who enrich our lives.”