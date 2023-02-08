After 75 years, Rockford Speedway closing

ROCKFORD (WREX) - After 75 years as an iconic Rockford destination, the Rockford Speedway will close its doors for good at the end of the 2023 season on October 29th, 2023.
The neighboring banquet and convention hall will also permanently close its doors this summer June 1st, 2023.
The nearly 50 acre site will be transferred to HJS Development for commercial development. Construction will start this summer along the frontage of Highway 173 with planned traffic rerouting to occur.
Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery said, “For years we have watched the surrounding area evolve into a vibrant retail corridor, this day has been coming and while it’s great for the city, it stings for the thousands of fans and racers who have made Rockford Speedway their “family” for generations. We know this will be the last year for our major events losing use of the property in front of the Speedway along Hwy 173 as that area will be developed first, with the track itself remaining until further land sales.”
According to a release, recently passed owner Jody Deery "resisted developers for many years but had begun discussions of development following the devastation of the COVID-19 shutdowns."
Hugh and Jody Deery took sole ownership of the Speedway back in 1966.
For all events happening this year visit: www.rockfordspeedway.com