After 200% increase in 911 hang-up, misdial calls in Boone County, here's tips for your phone

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — After a recent increase in 911 hang-up and misdial calls coming into the Belvidere/Boone County Communications Center, the Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the community.
Since January, there has been an over 200% increase in 911 hang-up calls alone and an almost 300% increase this past month of May as opposed to May 2022.
The Communications Center must follow up on every single call and send emergency resources if operators are unable to confirm there is no emergency.
The consequence is that responses to emergencies can be delayed due to deputies' response to accidental dials.
If you do mistakenly call 911, stay on the line and verify all information asked. Do not hang up.
Some of these mistakes may be attributed to software updates on Android phones where the SOS feature is automatically turned on with the update.
The Communication Center has found that causes of misdials range from pocket dials, to bouncing around too much in a car or ATV/UTV, to a hard drop on the ground.
Most smartphones and watches have Emergency SOS features that can be activated by pressing the volume or power buttons several times (depending on the operating system or phone.)
If you would like to deactivate those features, follow these steps:
For Android:
- Open your phone's Settings app
- Tap Safety & Emergency > Emergency SOS
- Turn off Use Emergency SOS
For iPhone:
- Go to Settings > Emergency SOS
- Turn "Call with Hold and Release" off
- Turn "Call with 5 presses" off
Apple Watch:
- Open the Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab
- Tap Emergency SOS
- Turn off Hold Side Button to Dial