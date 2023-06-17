African American Resource Center at Booker holds expo to provide resources to seniors

ROCKFORD — A senior expo was held at the African American Resource Center At Booker Saturday.
Bingo games were played for prizes, while vendors including Northern Illinois Hospice, Lifescape, Aetna, and Prairie State Legal Services were there to help you learn how to live long, happy, and healthy lives.
Aprel Prunty, African American Resource Center Board Member, explains, “Just to learn there are better ways to save money, there are ways to make my home more efficient, places to take my children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews so they are safe.”
The goal is to show seniors they are a valuable part of the community by giving them easy access to resources.
“The services the center is providing and then to bring these resources together I believe it's invaluable to this community and I think the people being here and coming and showing up is a testament to that.,” Prunty adds.
The event also saw representatives from ComEd, Comcast, the Treasurer’s Office, Northwest Community Center, and OSF HealthCare.
More events will happen throughout July, when the resource center hosts Bookerfest celebrating Rockford's African-American community through fellowship, food, and fun.